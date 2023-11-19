DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
J ember
"Influenced by indie staples (Vampire Weekend & Arctic Monkeys) and classic singer-songwriters (Bob Dylan & Joni Mitchell), j ember seamlessly glides between indie pop grooves and alternative rock anthems. Connected through his self-deprecating to
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.