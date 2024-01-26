DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Big Richard w/ Caleb Caudle at the 8x10

The 8x10
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
$19.06The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Big Richard at the 8x10

The world-class musicians in Big Richard initially convened in 2021 for a festival date.

The quartet showed up to the one-off like it had been together for years and quickly

graduated to club shows and dates. The musicians siphon...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by The 8x10.

The 8x10

10 E Cross St, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.