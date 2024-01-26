DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Big Richard at the 8x10
The world-class musicians in Big Richard initially convened in 2021 for a festival date.
The quartet showed up to the one-off like it had been together for years and quickly
graduated to club shows and dates. The musicians siphon...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.