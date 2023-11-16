Top track

Memento Mori

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

CRYWANK + THEO VANDENHOFF + NERVOUS REX

The Moon
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsCardiff
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Memento Mori
Got a code?

About

CRYWANK have become one of the UK’s most renowned anti-folk acts, in spite of being self-managed and unsigned, releasing eight albums in fourteen years and touring relentlessly around the world. Their breakthrough album ‘Tomorrow is Nearly Yesterday and Ev Read more

Presented by Creative Republic of Cardiff.

Lineup

Nervous Rex, Crywank

Venue

The Moon

Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.