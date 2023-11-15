Top track

Special Interest - Cherry Blue Intention

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Special Interest

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY
Wed, 15 Nov, 8:30 pm
GigsBordeaux
€14.59The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Special Interest - Cherry Blue Intention
Got a code?

Event information

Encore méconnu, ce groupe queer issu de la scène underground de la Nouvelle Orléans devrait sortir de l’ombre bientôt et révéler au monde sa musique aussi charnelle que tempétueuse. Avec 3 albums intransigeants en poche et tous des réussites, Special Inter Read more

Présenté par Rock School Barbey.

Lineup

Special Interest

Venue

ROCK SCHOOL BARBEY

18 Cr Barbey, 33800 Bordeaux, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.