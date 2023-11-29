Top track

Burn Me Out

Baba Ali + Nuha Buby Ra

Sneaky Pete's
Wed, 29 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsEdinburgh
£13.80

About

Recognised as one of the most electrifying new acts to emerge from the UK in the past year, Baba Ali is the combined force of American performer and musician Baba Doherty and British guitarist Nik Balchin. Following the release of their debut Memory Device Read more

Presented by Sneaks Events.

Lineup

Baba Ali, Nuha Ruby Ra

Venue

Sneaky Pete's

73 Cowgate, Edinburgh EH1 1JW, UK
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
100 capacity

