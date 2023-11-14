Top track

Mercy's Cartel - SHAME

Mercy's Cartel: Headline Show

Doña
Tue, 14 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
About

Mercy’s Cartel is preparing to mesmerise audiences at a one-off show at Doña in Stoke Newington, London on Tuesday 14th November. Her band's high-energy and emotive style creates an enchanting atmosphere that captivates audiences.

Presented by Mercy's Cartel.

Lineup

Kwoli Black, Mercy's Cartel

Venue

Doña

Red Sequin Door, 92 Stoke Newington High St, London N16 7NY, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

