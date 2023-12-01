Top track

Sandy Bell Album Release w/ Shana Falana

The Local
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:00 pm
$18.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Doors at 6pm
Show at 7pm

Celebrate the release of local alt-pop songwriter Sandy Bell's first new LP in 6 years Entelechy with a full band performance in the vaulted chapel of new venue The Local. Local dream-pop singer Shana Falana debuts new solo mate Read more

Presented by Chosen Family with Hudson Valley Live at The Local

Shana Falana, Sandy Bell

The Local

16 John Street, Saugerties, New York 12477, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

