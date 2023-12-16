Top track

Kaba, Keno - Studio Slaughter

H3 TAKE-OVER

Point Ephémère
Sat, 16 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsParis
€11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Les soirées Mutations sont pensées pour vous faire découvrir, le temps d’une nuit, notre univers mental, genre fluid, hybride et trippy. Vous pourrez compter sur nous, à chacun de ces évènements, pour vous accompagner dans un voyage multisensoriel remplis Read more

Présenté par POINT EPHEMERE.

Lineup

Hyas

Venue

Point Ephémère

200 Quai de Valmy, 75010 Paris-10E-Arrondissement, France
Doors open10:00 pm

