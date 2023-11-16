Top track

HeadCat w/ Boots Electric + The Hexxers

The Paramount
Thu, 16 Nov, 8:00 pm
$27.81

About

HeadCat 'Reunion Tour'

Tribute to Lenny Kilmister w/

  • Slim Jim Phantom (The Stray Cats)
  • Danny B Harvey ( The Rockats)
  • Terry Six (The Exploding Hearts)

PLUS

Boots Electric + The Hexxers

21+

This is a 21+ event

Presented by the Paramount

Lineup

HeadCat, Boots Electric, The Hexxers

Venue

The Paramount

2708 E Cesar E Chavez Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90033, USA
Doors open8:00 pm

