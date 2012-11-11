Top track

James Brandon Lewis & James Brandon Lewis Quartet - Molecular

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

James Brandon Lewis Quartet

Spazio Nòva
11 Nov - 12 Nov
GigsNovara
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

James Brandon Lewis & James Brandon Lewis Quartet - Molecular
Got a code?

About

James Brandon Lewis, sassofonista e compositore, è considerato tra i più creativi giovani talenti del jazz afroamericano. Nato a Buffalo, New York, nel 1983, Lewis ha raggiunto una solida maturità artistica studiando tutte le fasi della musica americana co Read more

Presentato da Associazione Culturale Rest-Art.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

James Brandon Lewis Quartet

Venue

Spazio Nòva

Viale Francesco Ferrucci 2, 28100 Novara Novara, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open7:45 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.