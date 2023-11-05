Top track

Lee Ranaldo "In Virus Times" Solo Acoustic

Zebulon
Sun, 5 Nov, 8:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$32.71The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Lee Ranaldo "In Virus Times" Solo Acoustic

Lee Ranaldo, musician, visual artist, and writer, co-founded Sonic Youth in 1981, and has been active in the New York and International music world for the past 40+ years as composer, performer and producer; exhi Read more

Presented by Zebulon.

Lineup

Lee Ranaldo

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm
300 capacity

