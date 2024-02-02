Top track

Alien Chicks - Cowboy

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Alien Chicks

Justines
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsMargate
£9.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Alien Chicks - Cowboy
Got a code?

About

Alien Chicks, the Brixton-based post-punk trio, are a musical force that defy easy categorisation. Described as "frenzied and evil" by Radio 1's Jack Saunders, their eclectic blend of genres spans jazz, rap, bossa nova, and math rock. Their songs are a sur Read more

Presented by REAL.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Alien Chicks

Venue

Justines

1-2 Marine Gardens, Margate, Margate, CT9 1UH, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.