DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Immanuel Casto - Non Erano Battute

Capitol
Fri, 19 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
TalkPordenone
Selling fast
From €16.35The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

Event information

Il primo spettacolo di stand-up di Immanuel Casto.

"“Non era una battuta” è una frase che mi ritrovo a dover pronunciare spesso. In particolare, ogni qual volta dico qualcosa che risulta involontariamente comica, magari per la formulazione lapidaria o l’u Read more

Presentato da Freak and Chic Srl.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Immanuel Casto

Venue

Capitol

Via G. Mazzini, 60, 33170 Pordenone PN, Italy
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.