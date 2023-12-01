Top track

The Rise and Fall of Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders from Mars

Belgrave Music Hall
Fri, 1 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£16.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

The Belgrave House Band return this December to perform their interpretation of Bowie's seminal Ziggy Stardust and the Spiders From Mars!

Featuring Joshua Zero up front and their usual selection of Leeds musicians from bands such as Têtes de Pois, Mamilah Read more

Presented by The Belgrave House Band.

Lineup

The Belgrave House Band

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

