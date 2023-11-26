DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chapter 160 - VENDETTA

Electric Ballroom
Sun, 26 Nov, 3:00 pm
TheatreLondon
From £25.14The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Chapter 160 – VENDETTA

PROGRESS Wrestling has been at the forefront of creativity in the British wrestling scene since it’s inception, but they have never had an annual SuperShow… until now.

Super Strong Style 16 is the best tournament in the UK and has Read more

Presented by PROGRESS Wrestling.

Lineup

PROGRESS Wrestling

Venue

Electric Ballroom

184 Camden High St, London NW1 8QP
Open in maps
Doors open2:00 pm
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.