DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Lionel Langlais entre en scène, comme on vient au monde : les bras ouverts, et le sourire aux lèvres. Il présente ici son 4ième album. Ses mots sont français mais sa langue est universelle. Un couple de danseurs évolue sur la même longueur d'ondes. Tout le
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.