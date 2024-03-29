DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Tom Meighan

Papillon
Fri, 29 Mar 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsSouthampton
£22.44The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Tom Meighan (Acoustic Tour) + Guests

Tom Meighan has sold four million albums. He’s headlined Glastonbury, Reading And Leeds twice and most other major festivals in Europe. He’s had five No 1 albums and sung on classic anthems, streamed millions of times, Read more

Presented by Psychedelia.

Lineup

Tom Meighan

Venue

Papillon

61 Commercial Road, Southampton, SO15 1GF, United Kingdom
Doors open8:00 pm

