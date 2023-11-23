DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

RPS presenta Ciberlocutorio en vivo

La Casa Encendida
Thu, 23 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ciberlocutorio es el podcast de Andrea Gumes y Anna Pacheco en Radio Primavera Sound. Y llega, por fin, a Madrid. Es agradable mirar a la gente a los ojos y ver cómo se ríen, así que necesitan intentarlo. Formato de 60' que será más bien como una gran noch Read more

Organizado por Primavera Sound S.L..

Lineup

Ciberlocutorio

Venue

La Casa Encendida

Rda. de Valencia, 2, 28012 Madrid, Spain
Doors open7:15 pm

