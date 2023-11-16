DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs

Got a code?

WACK in the UK

The Underworld
Thu, 16 Nov, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Selling fast
From £23.67The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

WACK, a music agency from Japan responsible for shaking up the Japanese music industry, has announced its first ever show overseas, entitled “WACK in the UK”. It will take place at The Underworld in London on Thursday 16 November 2023 with three of its act Read more

Presented by The Underworld.

Lineup

ExWHYZ, ASP, AiNATOAOI

Venue

The Underworld

174 Camden High St, London NW1 0NE
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
500 capacity
Accessibility information

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs