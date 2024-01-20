Top track

Tree Trunks

Late Night Radio: Pocket Full of Dreams Tour

Chop Shop
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsChicago
$25.25

About

Alex Medellin aka Late Night Radio is a Denver-based musician, producer, and pillar of the Colorado electronic music scene. His unique hybrid electronic sound is inspired by classic soul and third coast hip-hop.

“The easiest way to describe my music is, ‘...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Chop Shop.

Lineup

Late Night Radio, Poldoore

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Doors open8:00 pm

