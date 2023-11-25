DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

No Party for Cao Dong Commit Tour 2023

The Vermont Hollywood
Sat, 25 Nov, 6:00 pm
$79.31The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

No Party for Cao Dong Commit Tour 2023

November 25th, 6:00pm doors

Come as all did, go as all’s mended

Recording，filming, and photography are prohibited during the performance!

This is an all ages event

Presented by Hollywood Vermont Inc dba The Vermont Hollywood.

Venue

The Vermont Hollywood

1020 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90029, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

