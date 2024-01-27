DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗡𝗶𝘃𝗲𝘀
dal romanzo di Sacha Naspini
con Sara Donzelli e Graziano Piazza
regia di Giorgio Zorcù
riduzione per la scena e drammaturgia Riccardo Fazi
suono Umberto Foddis
luci Marcello d’Agostino
costumi Marco Caboni
una produzione Accademia Mutam...
