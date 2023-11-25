Top track

Colleen Green - Deeper Than Love

Colleen Green

Gorila
Sat, 25 Nov, 9:30 pm
GigsZaragoza
About

ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO

Esta cantante californiana, se mueve con destreza por diferentes géneros como son el indie pop, lo-fi, noise pop o pop punk. Cuenta con cuatro álbumes de estudio, el más reciente “Cool”, publicado en 2021. Recuerda pedir tu sel...

Organizado por Gorila.

Lineup

Colleen Green

Venue

Gorila

C. Ciprés, 4, 50003 Zaragoza, Spain
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

