DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
ACCESO + CERVEZA o REFRESCO
Esta cantante californiana, se mueve con destreza por diferentes géneros como son el indie pop, lo-fi, noise pop o pop punk. Cuenta con cuatro álbumes de estudio, el más reciente “Cool”, publicado en 2021. Recuerda pedir tu sel...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.