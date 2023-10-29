Top track

Alex Figueira - Lávate La Boca

Alex Figueira

El Intruso
Sun, 29 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€16.53The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Referente del nuevo groove del pop alternativo contemporáneo, el venezolano-portugués Alex Figueira, residente en Ámsterdam y uno de los cerebros que puso en marcha proyectos fundamentales de la neopsicodelia tropicalista como Fumaça Preta o Conjunto Upa U...

Organizado por MAZO Madriz.

Lineup

Venue

El Intruso

Calle de Augusto Figueroa, 3, 28004 Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

