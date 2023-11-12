Top track

Martin Carthy & Bert Jansch - The Elfin Knight

Martin Carthy

Lewes Con Club
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:30 pm
GigsBrighton
£23

About

We are delighted to be able to offer an extra-special chance to hear master craftsman Martin Carthy perform and reminisce on his illustrious career in folk song to date, with musical interludes and conversation with his talented friend, musician and journa...

Presented by Love Thy Neighbour.

Lineup

Martin Carthy

Venue

Lewes Con Club

139 High St, Lewes BN7 1XS, UK
Doors open7:30 pm
150 capacity

