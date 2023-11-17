Top track

Wham! - Wake Me Up Before You Go Go

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Back To The 80s (Edinburgh)

La Belle Angèle
Fri, 17 Nov, 11:00 pm
PartyEdinburgh
£7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Wham! - Wake Me Up Before You Go Go
Got a code?

About

Join us for the ultimate 80's extravaganza dedicated to the soundtrack of your youth!

Expect to hear all your favourite 80s artists such as:

Madonna/ Duran Duran/ David Bowie/ George Michael/ Depeche Mode/ Guns N Roses/ Queen/ Culture Club/ Bon Jovi/ Phi Read more

Presented by The Legends Events.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Venue

La Belle Angèle

11 Hastie's Close, Edinburgh EH1 1HJ
Open in maps
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.