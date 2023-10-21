Top track

Misty Eyes

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Richard Lloyd Group of Television, Gary Wilson, Bijoux Cone

Zebulon
Sat, 21 Oct, 6:30 pm
GigsLos Angeles
$30.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Misty Eyes
Got a code?

About

Zebulon & Cretin Hop present: Richard Lloyd Group of Television, Gary Wilson, Bijoux Cone + Cretin Hop DJs

Richard Lloyd is a legendary electric guitarist, singer/songwriter and founding member of Television, a band that rose to fame with their 1977 debut Read more

Presented by Cretin Hop & Zebulon.

Lineup

Gary Wilson, Richard Lloyd

Venue

Zebulon

2478 Fletcher Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90039, USA
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm
300 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.