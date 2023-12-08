DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
As winter tightens its grip, we're thrilled to announce that the German house duo, Tube & Berger, will be performing a headline show on December 8th at The Room at Superior Ingredients in Brooklyn.
Emerging from Solingen, Germany, Tube & Berger have carve...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.