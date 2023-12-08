Top track

Tube & Berger + Guests in The Room by Gray Area

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)
Fri, 8 Dec, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
From $13.39

About

As winter tightens its grip, we're thrilled to announce that the German house duo, Tube & Berger, will be performing a headline show on December 8th at The Room at Superior Ingredients in Brooklyn.

Emerging from Solingen, Germany, Tube & Berger have carve...

Presented by Gray Area & Superior Ingredients.

Lineup

Tube & Berger

Venue

Superior Ingredients (Main Room)

74 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

