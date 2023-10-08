Top track

Dan Stuart live

CISIM
Sun, 8 Oct, 9:00 pm
GigsLido Adriano
€9The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Dan Stuart live in solo al CISIM di Lido Adriano.

Questo è un evento 18+

Presentato da CISIM.
No Covid-19 entry requirements

Lineup

Dan Stuart

Venue

CISIM

Viale Giuseppe Parini, 48, 48122 Lido Adriano
Doors open9:00 pm

