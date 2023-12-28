DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Beyoncé’s Dangerously In Love 20th Anniversary: A Gospel Celebration

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester
Thu, 28 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsManchester
£15.40The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

This December, Testify Gospel Choir celebrate the 20th Anniversary of Dangerously in Love, delving deep into the world of Queen B with a gospel rendition of all her classics at The Blues Kitchen, Manchester.

Expect to hear all the hits from the list of ma

Presented by The Blues Kitchen Manchester.

Venue

The Blues Kitchen, Manchester

13 Quay St, Manchester M3 3HN, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

