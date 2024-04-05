Top track

Rawayana & Danny Ocean - Binikini

Rawayana ¿Quien trae las cornetas?

The Garage
Fri, 5 Apr 2024, 9:00 pm
GigsLondon
£37.29

About

Luego de varios años Rawayana regresa a Londres con todos sus nuevos singles.

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).

Organizado por La Sordera.

Lineup

Rawayana

Venue

The Garage

20-22 Highbury Cres, London N5 1RD
Doors open8:30 pm
600 capacity

