Top track

Moon Medallion - Endless Radiation

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Moon Medallion, Montaz, and Rahmus

The 13th Floor
Sat, 7 Oct, 8:00 pm
GigsAustin
$10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Moon Medallion - Endless Radiation
Got a code?

Event information

This Saturday! Join us in welcoming Moon Medallion to the stage for their tour kick-off with support from Rahmus and a rare appearance of MONTAZ LITE.

This is a 21+ event

Presented by The 13th Floor.

Lineup

MONTAZ

Venue

The 13th Floor

711 Red River Street, Austin, Texas 78701, United States
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.