Grand Prix 05: Dreemseed / Bloodhound / Talker b2b

The End
Sat, 21 Oct, 10:00 pm
PartyBrooklyn
$11.33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Its been a while. Grand Prix is back at the wheel and excited to be kicking off a new bimonthly residency at The End. After a long hiatus, we are excited to be back doing what we do best in a brand new space with a huge new system to christen. Another all Read more

Presented by The End
Lineup

Bloodhound

Venue

The End

4 Irving Avenue, Brooklyn, New York 11237, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

