Madeon (DJ Set)

Sound Nightclub
Thu, 16 Nov 2023, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
From FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For table reservations please contact: reservations@soundnightclub.com

Ticket Transfers are not available for this event. For any questions please email help@dice.fm

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by Sound.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Madeon, partywithray

Venue

Sound Nightclub

1642 N Las Palmas Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90028, USA
Doors open10:00 pm
600 capacity

