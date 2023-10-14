DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Le food society et son enseigne Comptoir Corréen s’associent avec la marque Jinro pour une soirée dédiée à la culture coréenne.
On vous attend dès 18h, samedi 14 octobre, pour un quizz hosté par les légendaires Rice Queens, Rue St Denis et Madame Wasabi !
