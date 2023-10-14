Top track

NewJeans - Super Shy

K-Party

Le Food Society Paris
Sat, 14 Oct, 5:30 pm
PartyParis
About

Le food society et son enseigne Comptoir Corréen s’associent avec la marque Jinro pour une soirée dédiée à la culture coréenne.

On vous attend dès 18h, samedi 14 octobre, pour un quizz hosté par les légendaires Rice Queens, Rue St Denis et Madame Wasabi ! Read more

Presented by Food Society Paris.

Lineup

Rue St. Denis, Tigarah

Venue

Le Food Society Paris

68 Avenue Du Maine, 75014 Paris, France
Doors open5:30 pm

