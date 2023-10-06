Top track

NOVA MATERIA + LA MVERTE

La Maison des Métallos
Fri, 6 Oct, 7:00 pm
GigsParis
€6.12

About

19h-minuit debout / pas de vestiaire

Découvrons les différentes déclinaisons du projet Manifiesto Sonoro, que la compagnie El Conde de Torrefiel proposera tout au long du mois d’octobre à la Maison des métallos.

En salle claire, un espace chill où se pos

Présenté par MAISON DES METALLOS.

Lineup

Nova Materia, La Mverte

Venue

La Maison des Métallos

94 Rue Jean-Pierre Timbaud, 75011 Paris, France
Doors open7:00 pm

