PLEASURE CENTRE - Opener

The YMF Showcase

Belgrave Music Hall
Thu, 12 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Live Showcase of three exceptional emerging artists from Yorkshire, featuring

Pleasure Centre

Sam Scherdel

Matilda Shakes

Line Up Subject To Change.

This is a 14+ event.

Presented by Kycker.

Lineup

Matilda Shakes, Sam Scherdel, PLEASURE CENTRE

Venue

Belgrave Music Hall

1-1A Cross Belgrave St, Leeds LS2 8JP
Doors open7:30 pm
350 capacity

