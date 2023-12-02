Top track

Spike Hellis - Feed

Spike Hellis, THE DSM IV and Fat Concubine

Two Palms
Sat, 2 Dec, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£12.58The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Los Angeles based Spike Hellis has been hammering out hard dance music since Halloween of 2019. Since self-releasing both their debut EP and LP, their relentless touring has submitted the duo as mainstays in contemporary body music—combining elements of in...

Presented by CLUB.THE.MAMMOTH.

Lineup

Fat Concubine , The DSM IV, Spike Hellis

Venue

Two Palms

289 Mare Street, Hackney, London, E8 1EJ, United Kingdom
Doors open7:00 pm

