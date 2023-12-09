DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Ichigo Evil headling The Shacklewell Arms as part of their UK Tour and following dates supporting Squid.
ICHI is the Japanese One-Man-Band dadaist instrument maker, songwriter and performance artist. Releasing music with Pictish Trails ‘Lost Map’ Records,
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.