Ichigo Evil

The Shacklewell Arms
Sat, 9 Dec, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£8.80The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Ichigo Evil headling The Shacklewell Arms as part of their UK Tour and following dates supporting Squid.

ICHI is the Japanese One-Man-Band dadaist instrument maker, songwriter and performance artist. Releasing music with Pictish Trails ‘Lost Map’ Records, Read more

Presented by Spilt Milk.

Lineup

Venue

The Shacklewell Arms

71 Shacklewell Lane, London E8 2EB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

