365XX LIVE ON STAGE

Ponyhof Club
Sun, 21 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsFrankfurt
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
365XX LIVE ON STAGE mit MIMII, YETUNDEY, SKUFF BARBIE & JOLLE

Wohl kein anderes Musiklabel hat in den vergangenen dreieinhalb Jahren eine vergleichbare mediale Welle verursacht wie 365XX, Europas erstes Rap Label für weibliche und genderqueere Artists. 20...

Präsentiert von OHA! Music, PIAS, laut.de, DIFFUS, COSMO, Backspin & faemm

Lineup

Jolle, Mimii, YETUNDEY

Venue

Ponyhof Club

Klappergasse 16, 60594 Frankfurt am Main, Germany
Doors open7:00 pm

