Adam Beyer: Drumcode Liverpool

Blackstone Street Warehouse
Sat, 11 Nov, 2:00 pm
DJLiverpool
From £25.66

About

Adam Beyer's DRUMCODE makes its big return to Liverpool this November featuring the boss himself b2b Layton Giordani, Ilario Alicante, Green Velvet, Joris Voorn, Melanie Ribbe & Gina!

Please note last entry for this event is 4.30pm

Presented by Circus.
Lineup

Adam Beyer, Layton Giordani, Green Velvet and 3 more

Venue

Blackstone Street Warehouse

10 Blackstone Street, L5 9TY, Liverpool, Merseyside, England, United Kingdom
Doors open2:00 pm

