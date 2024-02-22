Top track

The Homesick + Findom + Home Secretary

The Lexington
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:30 pm
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

THE HOMESICK are Elias Elgersma (Vocals, Effects), Jaap van der Velde (Vocals, Effects) and Erik Woudwijk (Drums). The Homesick fuse post-punk rhythms with melodic whimsical pop into an experimental blend of great songs. The Dutch group have been around si...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Upset The Rhythm.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Homesick, Findom

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

