The Homesick

The Lexington
Thu, 22 Feb 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
£11The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

THE HOMESICK are Elias Elgersma (Vocals, Effects), Jaap van der Velde (Vocals, Effects) and Erik Woudwijk (Drums). The Homesick fuse post-punk rhythms with melodic whimsical pop into an experimental blend of great songs. The Dutch group have been around si Read more

Presented by Upset The Rhythm.

Lineup

The Homesick

Venue

The Lexington

96-98 Pentonville Rd, London N1 9JB
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

