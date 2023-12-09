Top track

Kettama (All Night Long)

Patterns
Sat, 9 Dec, 11:00 pm
DJBrighton
£15

About

KETTAMA, the sensational Irish DJ and producer whose hard-hitting house is taking crowds by storm comes and plays a very special all night long set in our intimate basement!

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Patterns.

Lineup

Kettama

Venue

Patterns

10 Marine Parade, Brighton BN2 1TL
Doors open11:00 pm
600 capacity

