DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

priestess

The Finsbury
Thu, 26 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsLondon
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Turtle Tempo presents:

Priestess Halloween Album Release Party (Costumes encouraged)

featuring

Chaidura (open)

Rage Doll

Tom Saint

priestess

- RSVP Tickets do not garuantee entry so please arrive with good time -

This is an 18+ event

Presented by Turtle Tempo.

Lineup

1
Chaidura, Rage Doll, Tom Saint and 1 more

Venue

The Finsbury

336 Green Lanes, London N4 1BY
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
200 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.