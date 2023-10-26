DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Turtle Tempo presents:
Priestess Halloween Album Release Party (Costumes encouraged)
featuring
Chaidura (open)
Rage Doll
Tom Saint
priestess
- RSVP Tickets do not garuantee entry so please arrive with good time -
This is an 18+ event
