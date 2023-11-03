DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Girl and Girl

Sebright Arms
Fri, 3 Nov, 6:00 pm
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
This is the early show of two Girl and Girl shows at Sebright Arms 3rd November 2023

Doors open at 6pm

Girl and Girl perform at 7:45pm

Curfew 8:45pm

This is an 18+ event.

Presented by Parallel Lines.

Lineup

Girl And Girl

Sebright Arms

31-35 Coate St, London E2 9AG
Doors open6:00 pm
Event ends8:45 pm
150 capacity

