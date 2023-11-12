Top track

At the Opposite Pole of Architectural Virtue

Public Records Presents: Durations x International Anthem with Photay + Lester St. Louis + Zosha Warpeha Trio & Saint Abdullah + Jazon Nazry

Public Records
Sun, 12 Nov, 7:00 pm
$25.75

Top track

About

International Anthem with Photay + Lester St. Louis + Zosha Warpeha Trio + Saint Abdullah & Jason Nazary

Limited tickets will be sold at the door.

Safe Space Policy:Public Records aims to provide a safer space for all.We reject all forms of aggressive be...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Public Records.

Lineup

1
Photay, Lester St. Louis, Saint Abdullah and 1 more

Venue

Public Records

233 Butler St, Brooklyn, NY 11217, USA
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm

