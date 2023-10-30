DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Chef Eric Ripert and Christopher Kimball

Chop Shop
Mon, 30 Oct, 7:30 pm
GigsChicago
$54.69The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

Chicago Humanities Festival Presents

Tickets starting at $45

Three-Michelin-starred Chef Eric Ripert, head of one of the finest seafood restaurants in the world, Le Bernardin, shares some of his favorite secrets from his newest cookbook, Seafood Simple–t Read more

Presented by Chop Shop.

Venue

Chop Shop

2033 West North Avenue, Chicago, Illinois 60647, United States
Open in maps
Doors open6:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.