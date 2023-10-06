DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
𝗛𝗢 𝗨𝗡 𝗚𝗨𝗔𝗦𝗧𝗢 𝗗’𝗔𝗠𝗢𝗥𝗘, 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗠𝗔 𝗩𝗢𝗟𝗧𝗔 𝗔 𝗚𝗘𝗡𝗢𝗩𝗔 💚
Nella culla del grande cantautorato italiano arriva finalmente per la 𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗠𝗔 volta il party indie che sta facendo ballare l’Italia 💚
𝗜𝗡𝗗𝗜𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗪𝗘𝗥 è dove troverai
Read more
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.